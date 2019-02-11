App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

AIA Engineering Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 726.44 crore, up 26.96% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AIA Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 726.44 crore in December 2018 up 26.96% from Rs. 572.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.96 crore in December 2018 up 10.67% from Rs. 116.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.16 crore in December 2018 up 22.12% from Rs. 158.99 crore in December 2017.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 13.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.31 in December 2017.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,661.20 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 15.31% over the last 12 months.

AIA Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 700.21 715.28 556.39
Other Operating Income 26.23 25.34 15.77
Total Income From Operations 726.44 740.61 572.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 366.16 354.38 224.30
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -112.70 -46.69 -18.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 32.26 30.97 28.83
Depreciation 21.59 18.05 17.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 275.49 254.15 210.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 143.65 129.76 108.98
Other Income 28.92 48.20 32.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 172.57 177.95 141.10
Interest 2.03 1.70 1.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 170.53 176.25 140.01
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 170.53 176.25 140.01
Tax 41.31 54.74 23.48
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.22 121.51 116.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.22 121.51 116.53
Minority Interest -0.27 -0.49 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 128.96 121.02 116.53
Equity Share Capital 18.86 18.86 18.86
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.67 12.83 12.31
Diluted EPS 13.67 12.83 12.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.67 12.83 12.31
Diluted EPS 13.67 12.83 12.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 11, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #AIA Engineering #Castings & Forgings #Earnings First-Cut #Results

