AIA Engineering Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 726.44 crore, up 26.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 726.44 crore in December 2018 up 26.96% from Rs. 572.16 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 128.96 crore in December 2018 up 10.67% from Rs. 116.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.16 crore in December 2018 up 22.12% from Rs. 158.99 crore in December 2017.

AIA Engineering EPS has increased to Rs. 13.67 in December 2018 from Rs. 12.31 in December 2017.

AIA Engineering shares closed at 1,661.20 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -7.09% returns over the last 6 months and 15.31% over the last 12 months.