AI Champdany Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 139.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in September 2022 up 139.55% from Rs. 5.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2022 up 27.47% from Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 46.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)