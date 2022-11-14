AI Champdany Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore, up 139.55% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.06 crore in September 2022 up 139.55% from Rs. 5.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.64 crore in September 2022 up 27.47% from Rs. 3.64 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.70 crore in September 2022 up 46.15% from Rs. 1.30 crore in September 2021.
|AI Champdany Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.06
|6.14
|5.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.06
|6.14
|5.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.34
|4.65
|3.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.75
|0.36
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.41
|-2.25
|0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.64
|2.66
|2.67
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.84
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.38
|2.17
|1.44
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.31
|-2.29
|-2.87
|Other Income
|2.77
|1.27
|0.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.54
|-1.02
|-2.19
|Interest
|1.37
|1.38
|1.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-2.39
|-3.74
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.91
|-2.39
|-3.74
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.15
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.64
|-2.24
|-3.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.64
|-2.24
|-3.64
|Equity Share Capital
|15.38
|15.38
|15.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.74
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.74
|-1.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.87
|-0.74
|-1.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.87
|-0.74
|-1.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited