AI Champdany Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore, up 74.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore in March 2023 up 74.48% from Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.67 crore in March 2023 up 451.99% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in March 2023 up 921.54% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.

AI Champdany EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

