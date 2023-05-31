English
    AI Champdany Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore, up 74.48% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore in March 2023 up 74.48% from Rs. 8.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.67 crore in March 2023 up 451.99% from Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.92 crore in March 2023 up 921.54% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022.

    AI Champdany EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

    AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)

    AI Champdany Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0111.948.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0111.948.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.939.214.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.760.380.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks23.92-3.440.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.505.202.31
    Depreciation0.570.840.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.803.701.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-34.47-3.96-2.52
    Other Income53.814.553.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.350.591.25
    Interest1.861.731.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.49-1.14-0.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax17.49-1.14-0.05
    Tax-3.18-0.30-3.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.67-0.843.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.67-0.843.74
    Equity Share Capital15.3815.3815.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.71-0.281.21
    Diluted EPS6.71-0.281.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.71-0.281.21
    Diluted EPS6.71-0.281.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 31, 2023