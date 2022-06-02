AI Champdany Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore, down 57.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.60 crore in March 2022 down 57.48% from Rs. 20.23 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.74 crore in March 2022 up 140.83% from Rs. 9.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2022 up 140.29% from Rs. 4.84 crore in March 2021.

AI Champdany EPS has increased to Rs. 1.21 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.98 in March 2021.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)