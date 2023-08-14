AI Champdany Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.66 crore, up 24.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.66 crore in June 2023 up 24.77% from Rs. 6.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.01 crore in June 2023 down 123.85% from Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 down 100% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)