AI Champdany Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 36.66% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 02:51 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in June 2022 down 36.66% from Rs. 9.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
|AI Champdany Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.14
|8.60
|9.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.14
|8.60
|9.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.65
|4.91
|6.11
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.36
|0.72
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.25
|0.56
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.66
|2.31
|4.49
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.70
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.17
|1.91
|2.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-2.52
|-4.43
|Other Income
|1.27
|3.77
|3.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|1.25
|-0.97
|Interest
|1.38
|1.30
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.39
|-0.05
|-2.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.39
|-0.05
|-2.48
|Tax
|-0.15
|-3.80
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.24
|3.74
|-2.48
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.24
|3.74
|-2.48
|Equity Share Capital
|15.38
|15.38
|15.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|1.21
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|1.21
|-0.79
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|1.21
|-0.79
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|1.21
|-0.79
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
