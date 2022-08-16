AI Champdany Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore, down 36.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.14 crore in June 2022 down 36.66% from Rs. 9.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.24 crore in June 2022 up 9.6% from Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)