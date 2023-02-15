 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI Champdany Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore in December 2022 down 19.88% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.

AI Champdany Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.94 14.06 14.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.94 14.06 14.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.21 6.34 7.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.38 1.75 0.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.44 3.41 0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.20 3.64 4.97
Depreciation 0.84 0.84 0.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.70 2.38 2.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.96 -4.31 -1.35
Other Income 4.55 2.77 2.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.59 -1.54 0.81
Interest 1.73 1.37 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.14 -2.91 -0.69
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.14 -2.91 -0.69
Tax -0.30 -0.27 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.84 -2.64 -0.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.84 -2.64 -0.66
Equity Share Capital 15.38 15.38 15.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.87 -0.22
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.87 -0.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.28 -0.87 -0.22
Diluted EPS -0.28 -0.87 -0.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited