AI Champdany Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore, down 19.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore in December 2022 down 19.88% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2022 down 28.89% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2022 down 15.88% from Rs. 1.70 crore in December 2021.
AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)
|AI Champdany Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|11.94
|14.06
|14.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|11.94
|14.06
|14.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|9.21
|6.34
|7.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.38
|1.75
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.44
|3.41
|0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.20
|3.64
|4.97
|Depreciation
|0.84
|0.84
|0.89
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.70
|2.38
|2.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.96
|-4.31
|-1.35
|Other Income
|4.55
|2.77
|2.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.59
|-1.54
|0.81
|Interest
|1.73
|1.37
|1.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.14
|-2.91
|-0.69
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.14
|-2.91
|-0.69
|Tax
|-0.30
|-0.27
|-0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.84
|-2.64
|-0.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.84
|-2.64
|-0.66
|Equity Share Capital
|15.38
|15.38
|15.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.87
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.87
|-0.22
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.28
|-0.87
|-0.22
|Diluted EPS
|-0.28
|-0.87
|-0.22
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited