AI Champdany Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 27.36 crore, down 10.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.36 crore in December 2020 down 10.45% from Rs. 30.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.53 crore in December 2020 down 16983.73% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2020 down 124.32% from Rs. 2.22 crore in December 2019.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)