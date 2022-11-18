AI Champdany Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 138.93% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in September 2022 up 138.93% from Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 25.82% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 41.35% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.
AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)
|
|AI Champdany Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.08
|6.14
|5.89
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.08
|6.14
|5.89
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.34
|4.65
|3.21
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.75
|0.36
|0.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.41
|-2.25
|0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.65
|2.66
|2.67
|Depreciation
|0.85
|0.85
|0.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.47
|2.22
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.40
|-2.35
|-2.88
|Other Income
|2.77
|1.32
|0.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.63
|-1.02
|-2.23
|Interest
|1.37
|1.38
|1.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.00
|-2.40
|-3.78
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.00
|-2.40
|-3.78
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.15
|-0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.73
|-2.25
|-3.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.73
|-2.25
|-3.68
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.73
|-2.25
|-3.68
|Equity Share Capital
|15.38
|15.38
|15.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.74
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.74
|-1.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.90
|-0.74
|-1.20
|Diluted EPS
|-0.90
|-0.74
|-1.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited