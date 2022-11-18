English
    AI Champdany Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 138.93% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in September 2022 up 138.93% from Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 25.82% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 41.35% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

    AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)

    AI Champdany Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.086.145.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.086.145.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.344.653.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.750.360.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.41-2.250.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.652.662.67
    Depreciation0.850.850.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.472.221.47
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.40-2.35-2.88
    Other Income2.771.320.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.63-1.02-2.23
    Interest1.371.381.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.00-2.40-3.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.00-2.40-3.78
    Tax-0.27-0.15-0.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.73-2.25-3.68
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.73-2.25-3.68
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-2.73-2.25-3.68
    Equity Share Capital15.3815.3815.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.74-1.20
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.74-1.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.90-0.74-1.20
    Diluted EPS-0.90-0.74-1.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

