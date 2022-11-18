AI Champdany Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore, up 138.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.08 crore in September 2022 up 138.93% from Rs. 5.89 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.73 crore in September 2022 up 25.82% from Rs. 3.68 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 41.35% from Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2021.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)