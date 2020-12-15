AI Champdany Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.69 crore, down 50.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.69 crore in September 2020 down 50.56% from Rs. 31.73 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020 down 1735.14% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2020 down 136.86% from Rs. 3.12 crore in September 2019.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)