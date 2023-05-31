AI Champdany Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore, up 85.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.55 crore in March 2023 up 85.71% from Rs. 8.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.82 crore in March 2023 up 481.56% from Rs. 3.58 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.08 crore in March 2023 up 940.41% from Rs. 1.93 crore in March 2022.

AI Champdany EPS has increased to Rs. 6.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.16 in March 2022.

