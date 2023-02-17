 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI Champdany Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore, down 19.86% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore in December 2022 down 19.86% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 down 29.06% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 16.87% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

AI Champdany Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.94 14.08 14.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.94 14.08 14.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 9.21 6.34 7.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.38 1.75 0.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.44 3.41 0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.19 3.65 4.97
Depreciation 0.85 0.85 0.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.77 2.47 2.26
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.03 -4.40 -1.40
Other Income 4.55 2.77 2.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.53 -1.63 0.76
Interest 1.73 1.37 1.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.21 -3.00 -0.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.21 -3.00 -0.74
Tax -0.30 -0.27 -0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.91 -2.73 -0.71
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.91 -2.73 -0.71
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.91 -2.73 -0.71
Equity Share Capital 15.38 15.38 15.38
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.90 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.90 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.90 -0.24
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.90 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited