AI Champdany Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore, down 19.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore in December 2022 down 19.86% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 down 29.06% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 16.87% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)