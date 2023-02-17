English
    AI Champdany Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore, down 19.86% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.94 crore in December 2022 down 19.86% from Rs. 14.90 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.91 crore in December 2022 down 29.06% from Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2022 down 16.87% from Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021.

    AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)

    AI Champdany Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.9414.0814.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.9414.0814.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials9.216.347.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.381.750.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.443.410.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.193.654.97
    Depreciation0.850.850.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.772.472.26
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.03-4.40-1.40
    Other Income4.552.772.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.53-1.630.76
    Interest1.731.371.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.21-3.00-0.74
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.21-3.00-0.74
    Tax-0.30-0.27-0.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.91-2.73-0.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.91-2.73-0.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.91-2.73-0.71
    Equity Share Capital15.3815.3815.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.90-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.90-0.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.90-0.24
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.90-0.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am