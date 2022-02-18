AI Champdany Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, down 45.55% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for AI Champdany Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in December 2021 down 45.55% from Rs. 27.36 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021 up 79.88% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 up 419.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.
|AI Champdany Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|14.90
|5.89
|27.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|14.90
|5.89
|27.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|7.69
|3.21
|10.24
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.19
|0.19
|5.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.30
|0.33
|0.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.97
|2.67
|9.13
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.90
|0.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.26
|1.47
|3.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.40
|-2.88
|-2.31
|Other Income
|2.17
|0.65
|0.81
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|-2.23
|-1.50
|Interest
|1.50
|1.55
|1.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.74
|-3.78
|-2.93
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.26
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.74
|-3.78
|-2.67
|Tax
|-0.03
|-0.10
|0.84
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.71
|-3.68
|-3.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.71
|-3.68
|-3.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.71
|-3.68
|-3.52
|Equity Share Capital
|15.38
|15.38
|15.38
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.20
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.20
|-1.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-1.20
|-1.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-1.20
|-1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
