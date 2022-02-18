AI Champdany Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore, down 45.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.90 crore in December 2021 down 45.55% from Rs. 27.36 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2021 up 79.88% from Rs. 3.52 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.66 crore in December 2021 up 419.23% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2020.

AI Champdany shares closed at 12.45 on October 08, 2018 (NSE)