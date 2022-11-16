 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahmedabad St Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 3131.89% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahmedabad Stellcr are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 3131.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 25.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 45% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 19.45 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.

Ahmedabad Stellcr
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.60 0.24 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.60 0.24 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.50 0.17 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.18 0.18 0.18
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.32 0.17 0.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.44 -0.32 -0.37
Other Income 0.12 0.12 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.33 -0.21 -0.25
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.33 -0.21 -0.26
Exceptional Items -- -0.01 --
P/L Before Tax -0.33 -0.22 -0.26
Tax 0.01 0.01 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.34 -0.23 -0.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.34 -0.23 -0.27
Equity Share Capital 4.09 4.09 4.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 -0.56 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.83 -0.56 -0.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 -0.56 -0.66
Diluted EPS -0.83 -0.56 -0.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:22 am