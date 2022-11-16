Ahmedabad St Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 3131.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahmedabad Stellcr are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 3131.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 25.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 45% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.
Ahmedabad St shares closed at 19.45 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.
|
|Ahmedabad Stellcr
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.60
|0.24
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.60
|0.24
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|0.17
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.17
|0.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.32
|-0.37
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.21
|-0.25
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.21
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.01
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.33
|-0.22
|-0.26
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.34
|-0.23
|-0.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.34
|-0.23
|-0.27
|Equity Share Capital
|4.09
|4.09
|4.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-0.56
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-0.56
|-0.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-0.56
|-0.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-0.56
|-0.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited