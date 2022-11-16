Ahmedabad St Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 3131.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 3131.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 25.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 45% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 19.45 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.