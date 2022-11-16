Ahmedabad St Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore, up 3131.89% Y-o-Y

English
    November 16, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahmedabad Stellcr are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.60 crore in September 2022 up 3131.89% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 25.59% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in September 2022 down 45% from Rs. 0.20 crore in September 2021.

    Ahmedabad St shares closed at 19.45 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 5.14% returns over the last 6 months and 12.75% over the last 12 months.

    Ahmedabad Stellcr
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.600.240.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.600.240.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.500.17--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.180.18
    Depreciation0.040.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.320.170.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.44-0.32-0.37
    Other Income0.120.120.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.21-0.25
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.33-0.21-0.26
    Exceptional Items---0.01--
    P/L Before Tax-0.33-0.22-0.26
    Tax0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.34-0.23-0.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.34-0.23-0.27
    Equity Share Capital4.094.094.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.83-0.56-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.83-0.56-0.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.83-0.56-0.66
    Diluted EPS-0.83-0.56-0.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

