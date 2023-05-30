Ahmedabad St Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 93.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in March 2023 up 93.42% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 up 10.38% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2023 down 6.25% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

Ahmedabad St EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.23 in March 2022.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 18.84 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.38% returns over the last 6 months and -5.33% over the last 12 months.