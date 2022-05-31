Ahmedabad St Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, up 38.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in March 2022 up 38.24% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 31.53% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2021.

Ahmedabad St EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.33 in March 2021.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 19.90 on May 30, 2022 (BSE) and has given 24.76% returns over the last 6 months and 32.67% over the last 12 months.