Ahmedabad St Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 75.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2020 down 75.77% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020 down 90.91% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 down 86.63% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2019.

Ahmedabad St EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.11 in March 2019.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 9.05 on June 26, 2020 (BSE)