    Ahmedabad St Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 90.36% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahmedabad Stellcr are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 90.36% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 34.12% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 41.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

    Ahmedabad St shares closed at 20.57 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.42% returns over the last 6 months and 8.26% over the last 12 months.

    Ahmedabad Stellcr
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.460.590.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.460.590.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.360.510.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.170.18
    Depreciation0.040.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.160.200.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.29-0.33-0.32
    Other Income0.150.440.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.140.11-0.21
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.140.11-0.21
    Exceptional Items-----0.01
    P/L Before Tax-0.140.11-0.22
    Tax0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.150.10-0.23
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.150.10-0.23
    Equity Share Capital4.094.094.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.25-0.56
    Diluted EPS-0.370.25-0.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.370.25-0.56
    Diluted EPS-0.370.25-0.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:00 pm

