Ahmedabad St Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, up 90.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in June 2023 up 90.36% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 34.12% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 up 41.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2022.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 20.57 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.42% returns over the last 6 months and 8.26% over the last 12 months.