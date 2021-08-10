Ahmedabad St Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore, down 99.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 99.41% from Rs. 1.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 down 565.07% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021 down 54.55% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 20.05 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.25% returns over the last 6 months