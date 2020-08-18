Ahmedabad St Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 215.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in June 2020 up 215.48% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020 up 87.85% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020 up 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2019.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 9.50 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.68% over the last 12 months.