Ahmedabad St Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore, up 215.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahmedabad Stellcr are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.99 crore in June 2020 up 215.48% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020 up 87.85% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020 up 56% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2019.
Ahmedabad St shares closed at 9.50 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -5.00% returns over the last 6 months and -12.68% over the last 12 months.
|Ahmedabad Stellcr
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.99
|0.44
|0.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.99
|0.44
|0.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.81
|0.35
|0.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.26
|0.22
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.05
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.41
|0.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.63
|-0.38
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.82
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.18
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|0.18
|-0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|0.18
|-0.29
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.03
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.15
|-0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.15
|-0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|4.09
|4.09
|4.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.37
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.37
|-0.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.37
|-0.71
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.37
|-0.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm