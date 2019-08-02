Ahmedabad St Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 75.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in June 2019 down 75.16% from Rs. 2.54 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2019 down 34.41% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2019 down 47.06% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2018.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 11.40 on July 30, 2019 (BSE)