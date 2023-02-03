 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahmedabad St Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 112.55% Y-o-Y

Feb 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahmedabad Stellcr are:Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 112.55% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 2.72% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021. Ahmedabad St shares closed at 19.85 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.76% returns over the last 6 months and -5.48% over the last 12 months.
Ahmedabad Stellcr
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.770.600.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.770.600.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.650.500.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.190.180.19
Depreciation0.040.040.05
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.190.320.27
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.44-0.28
Other Income0.120.120.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.33-0.17
Interest0.000.000.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.33-0.18
Exceptional Items----0.00
P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.33-0.18
Tax0.010.010.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.34-0.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.34-0.19
Equity Share Capital4.094.094.09
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.47-0.83-0.46
Diluted EPS-0.47-0.83-0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.47-0.83-0.46
Diluted EPS-0.47-0.83-0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

