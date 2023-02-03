English
    Earnings

    Ahmedabad St Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 112.55% Y-o-Y

    February 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahmedabad Stellcr are:Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 112.55% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 2.72% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.Ahmedabad St shares closed at 19.85 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.76% returns over the last 6 months and -5.48% over the last 12 months.
    Ahmedabad Stellcr
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.770.600.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.770.600.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.650.500.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.190.180.19
    Depreciation0.040.040.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.190.320.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-0.44-0.28
    Other Income0.120.120.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.18-0.33-0.17
    Interest0.000.000.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.18-0.33-0.18
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax-0.18-0.33-0.18
    Tax0.010.010.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.19-0.34-0.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.19-0.34-0.19
    Equity Share Capital4.094.094.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.83-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.83-0.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.47-0.83-0.46
    Diluted EPS-0.47-0.83-0.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
