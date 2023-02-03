Ahmedabad St Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 112.55% Y-o-Y
February 03, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahmedabad Stellcr are:Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore in December 2022 up 112.55% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 down 2.72% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in December 2021.
|Ahmedabad St shares closed at 19.85 on February 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.76% returns over the last 6 months and -5.48% over the last 12 months.
|Ahmedabad Stellcr
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.77
|0.60
|0.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.77
|0.60
|0.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.65
|0.50
|0.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.19
|0.18
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.32
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.44
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.12
|0.12
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.33
|-0.17
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.33
|-0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.18
|-0.33
|-0.18
|Tax
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.34
|-0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|4.09
|4.09
|4.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.83
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.83
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.83
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.83
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited