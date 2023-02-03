Ahmedabad St Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.77 crore, up 112.55% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.77 0.60 0.36 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.77 0.60 0.36 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 0.65 0.50 0.14 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.19 0.18 0.19 Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.05 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.19 0.32 0.27 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.30 -0.44 -0.28 Other Income 0.12 0.12 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.18 -0.33 -0.17 Interest 0.00 0.00 0.01 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.18 -0.33 -0.18 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.00 P/L Before Tax -0.18 -0.33 -0.18 Tax 0.01 0.01 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.19 -0.34 -0.19 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.19 -0.34 -0.19 Equity Share Capital 4.09 4.09 4.09 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 -0.83 -0.46 Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.83 -0.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.47 -0.83 -0.46 Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.83 -0.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited