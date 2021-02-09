Ahmedabad St Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, down 96.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in December 2020 down 96.5% from Rs. 4.40 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2020 up 7.98% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020 down 11.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 16.80 on February 05, 2021 (BSE)