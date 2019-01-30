Ahmedabad St Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 62.65% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahmedabad Stellcr are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2018 up 62.65% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 18.03% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 23.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.
Ahmedabad St shares closed at 17.00 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)
|
|Ahmedabad Stellcr
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.49
|3.44
|1.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.49
|3.44
|1.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.30
|2.89
|1.23
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.24
|0.24
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.32
|0.40
|0.30
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.12
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.25
|0.07
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-0.05
|-0.21
|Equity Share Capital
|4.09
|4.09
|4.09
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited