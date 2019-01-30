Ahmedabad St Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore, up 62.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.49 crore in December 2018 up 62.65% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 18.03% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2018 up 23.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2017.

Ahmedabad St shares closed at 17.00 on January 19, 2017 (BSE)