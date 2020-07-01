Ahluwalia Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 549.22 crore, up 14.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 549.22 crore in March 2020 up 14.38% from Rs. 480.15 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.10 crore in March 2020 down 80.33% from Rs. 31.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.88 crore in March 2020 down 56.81% from Rs. 59.92 crore in March 2019.

Ahluwalia EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.63 in March 2019.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 205.70 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -26.90% returns over the last 6 months and -38.41% over the last 12 months.