Ahluwalia Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 487.41 crore, up 9.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 487.41 crore in March 2019 up 9.1% from Rs. 446.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.99 crore in March 2019 down 0.05% from Rs. 31.00 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.87 crore in March 2019 up 6.82% from Rs. 56.05 crore in March 2018.

Ahluwalia EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.63 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.63 in March 2018.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 350.70 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.14% returns over the last 6 months and -10.46% over the last 12 months.