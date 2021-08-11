Ahluwalia Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 580.10 crore, up 132.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 580.10 crore in June 2021 up 132.18% from Rs. 249.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.79 crore in June 2021 up 365.2% from Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.28 crore in June 2021 up 159.01% from Rs. 25.59 crore in June 2020.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 5.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.12 in June 2020.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 362.35 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.96% returns over the last 6 months and 60.26% over the last 12 months.