Ahluwalia Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 249.85 crore, down 21.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 249.85 crore in June 2020 down 21.14% from Rs. 316.80 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.48 crore in June 2020 down 58.05% from Rs. 17.83 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.59 crore in June 2020 down 39.4% from Rs. 42.23 crore in June 2019.

Ahluwalia EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.66 in June 2019.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 244.25 on August 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.97% returns over the last 6 months and -12.03% over the last 12 months.