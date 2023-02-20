Ahluwalia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 683.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.31% from Rs. 42.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.30 crore in December 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 74.45 crore in December 2021.