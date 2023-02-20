 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahluwalia Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahluwalia Contracts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 683.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 45.00 crore in December 2022 up 6.31% from Rs. 42.33 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.30 crore in December 2022 up 5.17% from Rs. 74.45 crore in December 2021.

Ahluwalia Contracts India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 743.25 622.84 683.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 743.25 622.84 683.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 370.17 306.71 304.24
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 53.55 46.91 49.22
Depreciation 11.09 8.87 8.52
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 248.06 207.35 260.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 60.37 53.01 60.93
Other Income 6.84 6.57 5.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 67.21 59.58 65.93
Interest 7.03 7.09 10.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.18 52.48 55.33
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.18 52.48 55.33
Tax 15.17 13.32 13.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 45.00 39.17 42.33
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 45.00 39.17 42.33
Equity Share Capital 13.40 13.40 13.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.72 5.85 6.32
Diluted EPS 6.72 5.85 6.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.72 5.85 6.32
Diluted EPS 6.72 5.85 6.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited