Ahluwalia Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 536.13 crore, up 7.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 536.13 crore in December 2020 up 7.66% from Rs. 498.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.73 crore in December 2020 down 30.31% from Rs. 21.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.47 crore in December 2020 down 20.86% from Rs. 46.08 crore in December 2019.

Ahluwalia EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2019.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 307.45 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 33.36% returns over the last 6 months and -2.83% over the last 12 months.