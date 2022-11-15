 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahluwalia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.84 crore, down 10.77% Y-o-Y

Nov 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ahluwalia Contracts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 622.84 crore in September 2022 down 10.77% from Rs. 698.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.10 crore in September 2022 up 9.28% from Rs. 35.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.44 crore in September 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 70.08 crore in September 2021.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 5.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2021.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 418.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.97% over the last 12 months.

Ahluwalia Contracts India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 622.84 609.25 698.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 622.84 609.25 698.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 306.71 276.92 320.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.91 45.71 49.70
Depreciation 8.87 8.57 8.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 207.37 226.03 264.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.00 52.01 54.69
Other Income 6.57 7.20 6.93
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.57 59.21 61.63
Interest 7.09 7.76 11.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 52.47 51.44 49.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 52.47 51.44 49.93
Tax 13.32 13.67 14.16
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.16 37.77 35.78
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.16 37.77 35.78
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.06 -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.10 37.77 35.78
Equity Share Capital 13.40 13.40 13.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.84 5.64 5.34
Diluted EPS 5.84 5.64 5.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.84 5.64 5.34
Diluted EPS 5.84 5.64 5.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am