Ahluwalia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.84 crore, down 10.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 622.84 crore in September 2022 down 10.77% from Rs. 698.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.10 crore in September 2022 up 9.28% from Rs. 35.78 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.44 crore in September 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 70.08 crore in September 2021.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 5.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2021.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 418.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.97% over the last 12 months.