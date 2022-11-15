English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov’22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ahluwalia Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 622.84 crore, down 10.77% Y-o-Y

    November 15, 2022 / 12:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ahluwalia Contracts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 622.84 crore in September 2022 down 10.77% from Rs. 698.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.10 crore in September 2022 up 9.28% from Rs. 35.78 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.44 crore in September 2022 down 2.34% from Rs. 70.08 crore in September 2021.

    Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 5.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.34 in September 2021.

    Ahluwalia shares closed at 418.70 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.87% returns over the last 6 months and -6.97% over the last 12 months.

    Ahluwalia Contracts India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations622.84609.25698.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations622.84609.25698.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials306.71276.92320.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.9145.7149.70
    Depreciation8.878.578.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses207.37226.03264.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.0052.0154.69
    Other Income6.577.206.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.5759.2161.63
    Interest7.097.7611.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.4751.4449.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.4751.4449.93
    Tax13.3213.6714.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.1637.7735.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.1637.7735.78
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.06----
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.1037.7735.78
    Equity Share Capital13.4013.4013.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.845.645.34
    Diluted EPS5.845.645.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.845.645.34
    Diluted EPS5.845.645.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ahluwalia #Ahluwalia Contracts India #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 15, 2022 12:11 am