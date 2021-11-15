Ahluwalia Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 698.01 crore, up 60.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 698.01 crore in September 2021 up 60.64% from Rs. 434.51 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.78 crore in September 2021 up 99.27% from Rs. 17.95 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.08 crore in September 2021 up 70.22% from Rs. 41.17 crore in September 2020.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 5.34 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.68 in September 2020.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 450.40 on November 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.34% returns over the last 6 months and 98.68% over the last 12 months.