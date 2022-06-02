Ahluwalia Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 730.86 crore, down 4.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 730.86 crore in March 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 761.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.34 crore in March 2022 up 14.25% from Rs. 37.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 73.30 crore in March 2021.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2021.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 407.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.56% returns over the last 6 months and 32.21% over the last 12 months.