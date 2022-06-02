 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ahluwalia Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 730.86 crore, down 4.05% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ahluwalia Contracts India are:

Net Sales at Rs 730.86 crore in March 2022 down 4.05% from Rs. 761.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.34 crore in March 2022 up 14.25% from Rs. 37.05 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.93 crore in March 2022 up 2.22% from Rs. 73.30 crore in March 2021.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in March 2022 from Rs. 5.53 in March 2021.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 407.20 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 2.56% returns over the last 6 months and 32.21% over the last 12 months.

Ahluwalia Contracts India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 730.86 683.50 761.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 730.86 683.50 761.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 361.55 304.24 337.25
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 45.10 49.22 47.47
Depreciation 8.30 8.52 8.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 260.62 260.61 307.16
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.29 60.92 61.53
Other Income 11.34 5.00 3.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.63 65.92 65.01
Interest 9.97 10.59 15.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 56.66 55.32 49.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 56.66 55.32 49.46
Tax 14.32 13.00 12.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 42.34 42.32 37.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 42.34 42.32 37.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 42.34 42.32 37.05
Equity Share Capital 13.40 13.40 13.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.32 6.32 5.53
Diluted EPS 6.32 6.32 5.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.32 6.32 5.53
Diluted EPS 6.32 6.32 5.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Jun 2, 2022
