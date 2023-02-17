Ahluwalia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 683.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2022 up 6.2% from Rs. 42.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.28 crore in December 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 74.44 crore in December 2021.