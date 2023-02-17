Ahluwalia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 683.50 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2022 up 6.2% from Rs. 42.32 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.28 crore in December 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 74.44 crore in December 2021.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.32 in December 2021.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 471.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.97% over the last 12 months.