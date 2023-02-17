English
    Ahluwalia Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore, up 8.74% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ahluwalia Contracts India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 743.25 crore in December 2022 up 8.74% from Rs. 683.50 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.94 crore in December 2022 up 6.2% from Rs. 42.32 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.28 crore in December 2022 up 5.16% from Rs. 74.44 crore in December 2021.

    Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 6.71 in December 2022 from Rs. 6.32 in December 2021.

    Ahluwalia shares closed at 471.90 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.73% returns over the last 6 months and 20.97% over the last 12 months.

    Ahluwalia Contracts India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations743.25622.84683.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations743.25622.84683.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials370.17306.71304.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.5546.9149.22
    Depreciation11.098.878.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses248.08207.37260.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax60.3553.0060.92
    Other Income6.846.575.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax67.1959.5765.92
    Interest7.037.0910.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.1652.4755.32
    Exceptional Items-0.05----
    P/L Before Tax60.1252.4755.32
    Tax15.1713.3213.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.9439.1642.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.9439.1642.32
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.06--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates44.9439.1042.32
    Equity Share Capital13.4013.4013.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.715.846.32
    Diluted EPS6.715.846.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.715.846.32
    Diluted EPS6.715.846.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:33 am