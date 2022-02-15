Ahluwalia Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 683.50 crore, up 27.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 683.50 crore in December 2021 up 27.49% from Rs. 536.13 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 42.32 crore in December 2021 up 187.49% from Rs. 14.72 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 74.44 crore in December 2021 up 104.17% from Rs. 36.46 crore in December 2020.

Ahluwalia EPS has increased to Rs. 6.32 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2020.

Ahluwalia shares closed at 372.70 on February 14, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.36% returns over the last 6 months and 21.24% over the last 12 months.