Ahlada Engineer Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.68 crore, down 6.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.68 crore in September 2021 down 6.12% from Rs. 30.54 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.60 crore in September 2021 down 40.48% from Rs. 1.01 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.47 crore in September 2021 up 6.42% from Rs. 5.14 crore in September 2020.

Ahlada Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.78 in September 2020.

Ahlada Engineer shares closed at 145.20 on November 17, 2021 (NSE) and has given 43.20% returns over the last 6 months and 237.67% over the last 12 months.