Ahlada Engineer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore, up 47.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.54 crore in March 2023 up 47.91% from Rs. 33.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2023 up 690.72% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.14 crore in March 2023 up 93.88% from Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022.

Ahlada Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.43 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.31 in March 2022.

Ahlada Engineer shares closed at 100.75 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.20% returns over the last 6 months and 11.57% over the last 12 months.