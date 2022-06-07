Ahlada Engineer Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.49 crore, down 51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.49 crore in March 2022 down 51% from Rs. 68.34 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 87.64% from Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.23 crore in March 2022 down 41.82% from Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2021.

Ahlada Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2021.

Ahlada Engineer shares closed at 89.45 on June 06, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.45% returns over the last 6 months and -32.47% over the last 12 months.