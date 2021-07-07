Ahlada Engineer Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.34 crore, up 137.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.34 crore in March 2021 up 137.86% from Rs. 28.73 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2021 up 677.55% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.99 crore in March 2021 up 164.41% from Rs. 3.40 crore in March 2020.

Ahlada Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2020.

Ahlada Engineer shares closed at 208.40 on July 06, 2021 (NSE) and has given 183.92% returns over the last 6 months and 348.17% over the last 12 months.