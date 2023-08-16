English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Ahlada Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.18 crore, up 1.37% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ahlada Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 38.18 crore in June 2023 up 1.37% from Rs. 37.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 154.59% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2023 up 17.91% from Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2022.

    Ahlada Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

    Ahlada Engineer shares closed at 110.15 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.49% returns over the last 6 months and 22.66% over the last 12 months.

    Ahlada Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.1849.5437.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.1849.5437.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.0221.7426.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.979.66-5.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.232.463.42
    Depreciation2.883.313.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.005.627.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.026.761.86
    Other Income0.090.070.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.116.831.88
    Interest0.930.910.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.185.911.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.185.911.02
    Tax0.482.780.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.703.140.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.703.140.67
    Equity Share Capital12.9212.9212.92
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.312.430.52
    Diluted EPS1.312.430.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.312.430.52
    Diluted EPS1.312.430.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Ahlada Engineer #Ahlada Engineers #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 16, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!