Ahlada Engineer Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 38.18 crore, up 1.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.18 crore in June 2023 up 1.37% from Rs. 37.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2023 up 154.59% from Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.99 crore in June 2023 up 17.91% from Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2022.

Ahlada Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.31 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.52 in June 2022.

Ahlada Engineer shares closed at 110.15 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.49% returns over the last 6 months and 22.66% over the last 12 months.