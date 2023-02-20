Ahlada Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore, down 26.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore in December 2022 down 26.12% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 down 20.67% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.