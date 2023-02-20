Ahlada Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore, down 26.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.78 crore in December 2022 down 26.12% from Rs. 37.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2022 down 42.2% from Rs. 0.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.76 crore in December 2022 down 20.67% from Rs. 6.00 crore in December 2021.

Ahlada Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2021.

Ahlada Engineer shares closed at 91.10 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.96% returns over the last 6 months and -26.26% over the last 12 months.